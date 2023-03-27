Sparendaam Police Station being remodeled

The Sparendaam Police Station is currently being remodeled and will soon become a state-of-the-art facility.

The reconstruction of the building began during the second week of March 2023 and is expected to be completed within 18 months. As such, the ranks have been temporarily relocated to another building, which is approximately 50 meters away from the old structure.

Officer-in-Charge of the Number Two Sub-Division Deputy Superintendent Jermaine Dufu mentioned that the temporary facility currently has all the departments, offices, and services available to the public, including the Traffic Department, Criminal Investigation Department, Gender-Based Department, and the Enquiries Office.

The facility continues to house 36 ranks, including one officer and two inspectors who are performing duties daily.

