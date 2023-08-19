Sparendaam couple arrested with 943g of marijuana

A gold miner and his wife were arrested earlier this morning after police found 943 grams of suspected marijuana at their Sparendam, East Coast Demerara, home.

The discovery was made during a raid exercise, carried out between 06:00h and 07:00h today, in the Plaisance, Better Hope and Vryheid’s Lust villages on the East Coast of Demerara in search of guns, drugs, ammunition and Wanted persons.

During the exercise, a search was carried out at the Lot 1 Sparendaam home of Kevin Archer, a 31-year-old gold miner and his 31-year-old wife, Carletta Sutton.

According to the police report, ranks found a plastic bag which contained 12 Bamboo (a paper used to wrap the cannabis), a quantity of transparent zip lock bags and two transparent plastic bags containing leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be Cannabis.

The discovered items were shown to the two occupants of the home. They were told of the offence committed, cautioned and both denied ownership.