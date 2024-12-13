South Ruimveldt blackout: GPL working towards power restoration by 9pm

Some 2000 households in South Ruimveldt, Georgetown are enduring over 18-hours of power outage after some utility poles were uprooted by construction works along the Aubrey Barker Road.

In total, nine poles were fallen.

According to Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) Kesh Nandlall, “what happened is that the contractors that are working on the road, they carried out works on the drainage aspect of the road and weakened the foundation of these poles.”

Nandlall said the aim is to have power restored by 21:00hrs tonight.

“We have to replant poles and put back the network up…so that we can get service back to the community. We are asking the community to be patient, and we are working as fast as we can to get the power back up,” the GPL CEO said.

“We are going to bring new poles here…we are going to bring wooden poles. We are going to bring new wooden poles, and fit them up, and construct them back, and get the network connected again…and we are working to get this all back tonight, so that they will have power tonight,” he added.

Meanwhile, Nandlall also pleaded with contractors operating near utility poles.

“I am urging all contractors, and we have been doing so all the time, to contact us when you are working in the vicinity of our networks, so that we can come and help you and advise you, and we can work with you.”

