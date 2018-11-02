“Souce Mouth” shot dead after ECD robbery, carjacking

An alleged bandit was shot and killed by Police on the Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara (ECD) late Thursday evening, after he robbed a taxi driver of his motorcar and a farmer of his clothes and cellphone, in his bid to escape. An alleged bandit was shot and killed by Police on the Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara (ECD) late Thursday evening, after he robbed a taxi driver of his motorcar and a farmer of his clothes and cellphone, in his bid to escape.

Now dead is Melroy “Souce Mouth” Solomon, 27, of Titus Street, Agricola, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Solomon who was previously charged with armed robbery reportedly was in the company of an accomplice at Foulis, ECD, when they allegedly robbed the taxi driver of his 212 motorcar and personal items.

The victim quickly reported the matter to Police of the “C” Division who were able to intercept the vehicle in Mahaicony.

The two suspects reportedly opened fire on the lawmen which struck the unmarked vehicle in which they were pursuing them and quickly sped away into Esan and Jacobs Streets in said Mahaicony.

The stolen motorcar however got stuck in a ditch forcing the men to abandon same.

The suspects then reportedly proceeded to abduct and rob a cattle farmer of his clothing and cell phone and further ordered that he take them out on a horse to the Branch Road, Mahaicony Public Road, to which the man complied.

However, while there, the perpetrators reportedly boarded another taxi but was again intercepted by the ranks.

They were ordered out of vehicle, however in doing so, Solomon allegedly began to shoot at the ranks who exchanged fire fatally injuring him in the process.

Solomon was rushed to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

An unlicensed .32 semi-automatic pistol with four live rounds of ammunition along with two spent shells was recovered.

The second suspect is being hunted by Police as investigations continue.