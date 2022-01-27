Sophia woman stabbed to death by ex-boyfriend

A woman was this afternoon stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend at her mother’s home at ‘C’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

Dead is 28-year-old Loretta Simon of Albouystown, Georgetown. INews understands that she was pregnant. Reports are that the ex-boyfriend showed up at the woman’s house where an argument ensued.

During the ordeal, the man armed himself with a knife which he used to stab her.

In a statement, police said the suspect visited the woman and demanded a reason why she no longer wanted to be with him.

However, the woman asked the suspect to leave when he whipped out a knife and stabbed her to the heart.

Investigations are ongoing.