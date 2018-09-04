Sophia woman shot by armed duo, motive unclear

Police say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting of Stacey Ann Robinson, 39, of ‘B’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown, which occurred about 09:10h on Monday at Sophia.

Their investigations revealed that the victim was standing at the junction of ‘B’ Field Sophia when two identifiable males approached her and immediately after, one whipped out a handgun and discharged a round which struck her in the right leg; the suspects then quickly fled the scene.

The victim received medical attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and was discharged.

According to the police, the suspects are being sought.