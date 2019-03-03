Sophia woman critical after being stabbed by husband

The Police have detained a Sophia man who attacked and stabbed his wife several times about her body on Saturday morning at their Sophia, Greater Georgetown home.

The injured woman has been identified as 41-year-old, Carol London of Lot 210 Block ‘F’ North Sophia. She is said to be in a critical condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

The incident occurred at around 10:30h when the suspect, Derick London arrived at home.

A neighbor, Danelle West reportedly told the Police that she saw the suspect arrived home and about five minutes later, she heard screams emanating from the house. Soon, she saw the suspect running out of the house with a knife in his hands. He entered his motorcar and sped away.

As such, the young woman ran into the couple’s home where she discovered the victim lying in a pool of blood in a bedroom with several stab wounds about her body and one to her face.

<<<Inews>>> understands that the neighbour raised an alarm. The victim was rushed to the GPHC and where she was admitted a patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The suspect is assisting with the investigations.