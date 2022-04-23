Sophia vendor robbed at gunpoint of gold chain, motorcycle; 1 arrested

Glenroy Griffith, a 27-year-old vendor of ‘B’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown, was on Friday robbed of his gold chain by a gunman, while his motorcycle was stolen later that night after the perpetrator turned up at his house with of group of men, who opened fire at him.

Police say at about 16:30h, Griffith was liming with some friends on a bridge at ‘B’ Field Sophia, when he was approached by two males, one of whom is known to him as ‘Peter’.

Peter reportedly slapped Griffith across his face and pointed a handgun at him while snatching a gold chain valued at $176,000 from his neck.

The suspect and the other person then ran away.

Griffith made a report at the Turkeyen Police Station and was told to wait on the patrol vehicle to visit the scene, but he left instead.

Later on, at around 20:30h, Griffith was at home on his veranda when he observed Peter and his brother, whom he also knows, along with about six other males approaching his house.

One of the men reportedly fired several shots in Griffith’s direction but he managed to flee to his neighbour’s yard to take cover.

At the time, Griffith’s motorcycle #CL 5439, which is valued at $388,000, was parked in front of his house and one of the perpetrators took it while they escape.

This incident was also reported and police have since arrested Peter’s brother.

Checks were made in the area by the police for the other suspects but they were not found.

The suspect remains in custody as the investigation continues.