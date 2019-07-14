Sophia teen hospitalised after crashing motorcycle into minibus

A teenager is now hospitalized after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a minibus in the vicinity of “B” Field Sophia main access road on Saturday.

He is 19-year-old Travis Brown of ‘A’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

Based on reports received, the minibus BXX 6056 was proceeding north along main access road when it was alleged that the motorcycle collided with the front of the vehicle and then crashed into a lamp pole.

The motorcycle was reportedly speeding at the time. Brown sustained injuries about his body. He was picked up in an unconscious state and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was admitted.

A passenger of the minibus who sustained injuries was treated and sent away. The driver of the minibus was up to late Saturday evening was in police custody assisting with investigations.

A breathalyzed test was administered but there were traces of alcohol in his system. Investigations are ongoing.