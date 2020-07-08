Sophia murder suspect dies following shootout with police

Murder suspect Keron Adams Mark, 32, who was injured by police during a shootout this afternoon, has succumbed to his injuries.

This was confirmed by Divisional Commander Phillip Azore.

The Guyana Police Force earlier today issued the wanted bulletin for Adams who had been fingered as the prime suspect in the murder of 33-year-old security guard Andre Easton of Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

However, shortly after the bulletin was circulated, ranks detained Adams at Mocha, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Upon seeing the cops, the suspect reportedly began shooting at the lawmen, causing them to return fire.

Adams was taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Center for medical attention.

However, the man eventually succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, an unlicensed pistol was retrieved at the crime scene.

Adams reportedly shot Easton three times on Tuesday while he was feeding his horse in an empty lot next to his house located at ‘B’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

Easton leaves to mourn a seven-month-old child, his reputed wife, parents and other relatives.