Sophia man who beat father to death jailed for 20 years

After a last minute change of plea, Sphia resident; Kwame Bourne was on Wednesday afternoon sentenced to 20 years jail by Justice Navindra Singh for beating his own father, Rickford Bourne to death in May 2016.

The court ordered that the prison service deduct the time he spent awaiting trial. Earlier, the judge was set to sum up the evidence for the jury to deliberate on innocence or guilt; but after consulting with his attorney Maxwell McKay, the killer opted to enter a plea of guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter.

Bourne said he realised that certain things happened and noted that he will try to be a better person. He walked out with a gleeful appearance. Tuanna Hardy led the State’s case.

Reports were that while being heavily intoxicated, Bourne allegedly beat his 70-year-old father with a metal pipe. Rickford was allegedly struck to his head by the suspect during an argument.

According to information, Bourne committed the act after his father refused to hand over a television remote and further refused to give him money.

After beating his father to the head, Bourne went to his neighbours and revealed what he had done.

His sister who was informed of the incident quickly rushed to the Sophia, Greater Georgetown house where she discovered her father with wounds to his head.

He was picked up and rushed to the hospital where he succumbed while receiving treatment.