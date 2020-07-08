Sophia man wanted for murder

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has issued a wanted bulletin for 32-year-old Keron Mark Adams who is the prime suspect in the murder of Andre Easton.

Adams’ last known address is Reserve Dam C Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Keron Mark Adams is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 226-6978, 225-8196, 226-2870, 226-7065, 227-1149, 226-7065, 210-3452, 911 or the nearest police station.

Adams is accused of killing Easton, a father of one, while he was feeding his horse in the community.