Sophia man wanted for escaping from Police Station

Akeem John, 22, also known as “Fineman” is wanted by the police for escaping from lawful custody.

According to the police, he escaped from the Mahdia Police Station on February 3.

John was being held for illegal possession of a firearm as well as break and enter and larceny.

The man’s address is listed as Lot 144 Block ‘F’ North Sophia, Georgetown.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Akeem John c/d “Fineman” is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 225-6940,2261389, 225-8196, 638-8440, 911 or the nearest police station.

All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.