Sophia man to spend 17 years behind bars for killing brother in 2016

A man who fatally stabbed his brother during an argument back in 2016 on Monday confessed to the unlawful killing when he made his first appearance at the Demerara High Court before Justice Sandil Kissoon.

Represented by Attorney Robindra Mohabir, 35-year-old Orin Jules opted to plead guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter. The charge read that on June 18, 2016 in the county of Demerara, he killed Dexter Jules, 23, of Lot 634 D Field, Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

According to reports, on the day in question, the younger Jules was involved in a heated argument with his brother.

In the midst of same, the now convicted killer armed himself with a knife and stabbed his sibling several times about his body. The incident reportedly occurred at a shop Dexter operated in Sophia.

The older Jules was apprehended by public-spirited citizens as he tried to escape after the stabbing and was handed over to Police.

After taking several factors into consideration, Justice Kissoon sentenced Jules to 17 years in prison for the crime.

The State was represented by Prosecutors Abigail Gibbs and Mandel Moore.