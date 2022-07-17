Sophia man arrested during robbery bid; accomplice on the run

Police ranks on patrol duty on Saturday night intercepted a robbery being committed by two males, one of whom has been arrested while the other escaped.

Sometime around 20:00hrs, the ranks were on motorcycle patrol duty in Blygezight Gardens, in the vicinity of the Line Top, when they observed two identifiable males, both clad in dark-coloured clothing and one armed with an object, scuffling with two females whom they appeared to be robbing.

One of the ranks immediately discharged a round with intent to stop the robbery and during this, the armed suspect dropped the object onto the ground, while his accomplice and the two females ran away.

The ranks immediately approached the male, who dropped the object, and observed that it was a firearm.

The ranks immediately arrested the 29-year-old suspect who is from ‘B’ Field, Sophia.

He was escorted to the Kitty Police Station where the suspected firearm and one round of ammunition were lodged.

Efforts are being made to contact the females in question. Investigation in progress.