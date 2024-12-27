Sophia labourer beaten to death

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police are investigating the alleged murder of Ivor Thornhill, a 36-year-old Labourer of ‘E’ Field Sophia, who died yesterday (Thursday, December 26th, 2024, after being beaten and wounded the previous night (Christmas night).

Investigations disclosed that Thornhill was living at ‘E’ Field Sophia with his common-law wife Leslyn Norton, a 38-year-old Sales Representative, for the past four years.

According to Leslyn, her husband would constantly accuse her of being unfaithful and would verbally and physically abuse her.

On Christmas morning (December 25th), Leslyn stated that she and Thornhill had a misunderstanding at Kitty Market, where he again accused her of being unfaithful. As a result, she said she left him in the market and went home. At about 19:00hrs on Christmas Day, she left home and went to the Pink Shop located at ‘E’ Field Sophia, where she saw Thornhill at the said shop, consuming alcohol.

She claimed that Thornhill approached her and started accusing her of being unfaithful to him while he was working in the interior. An argument ensued between them during which she alleged that Thornhill threatened to kill her. Thornhill picked up a Lucozade bottle and threw it at her. Leslyn said she walked away and began heading home on ‘E’ Field Dam.

A short while after, Leslyn said she saw her husband waking on the dam and hiding himself in some brushes. Leslyn said she then saw two unidentifiable males on the dam and told them that Thornhill was following her and she was fearful for her life.

She said the two men told her to walk home and they were going to look for Thornhill. Shortly after, Leslyn said she saw the two men in a scuffle with her husband on the dam.

She then ran away in the direction of her home. A while after she returned to the area and saw her husband, covered in blood, being placed into an Ambulance.

Leslyn said she left the scene and went home. At about 12:00 hrs yesterday (December 26th), she went to the GPHC where she learnt that Thornhill died while receiving treatment.

As a result, she went to the Turkeyen Police Station at about 15:50 hrs yesterday and reported the matter.

According to Boigny Miggins, a 37-year-old Weeder of ‘E’ Field Dam Sophia, on 2024-12-25, at about 19:40hrs, he was at home when he heard his dogs barking which caused him to make checks. As he stepped outside of his home, he used his flashlight and saw an unidentifiable male ride past his home on a bicycle, heading west.

Miggins said he exited his yard and heard a male voice calling for help on the dam. He went to the area and saw the now deceased man lying on the dam in blood. As a result, he ran to the front of the dam and raised an alarm. He also saw Thornhill’s reputed wife Leslyn Norton sitting on the dam a short distance from where the deceased was lying. He said he told her what happened and she replied “Is good fa he, he should f*#@ing (expletive) dead”. Miggins said he immediately called for an ambulance which later arrived on the scene and took Thornhill to Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

The scene was processed by detectives and a knife was found at the scene. The body was examined, and multiple wounds were seen to his face, stomach and ear. Several persons in the area were questioned. Checks were made for the suspects but they were not located. The body is currently lying at GPHC’s mortuary, awaiting a PME.

Leslyn Norton was arrested and placed in custody, as investigations continue.

