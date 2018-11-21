Sophia “buse out” lands 4 in court

Four persons-two males, two females appeared before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Wednesday to answer to threatening and abusive language charges brought against them.

Forty-year-old Seopersaud Kailas, 22-year-old Surajuni Ram, Kavita Rajaram, 32, and Carlos Duncan were accused of using threatening and abusive languages to reach other on November 11 at North Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

Kailas however, denied the charges. Meanwhile, Ram also denied that she made use of abusive language towards Rajaram.

Carlos Duncan also denied that charge that he made us of threatening and abusive language towards Rajaram.

Rajaram, on the other hand was charged for using abusive language towards Surajuni Ram, on the said date and location. She also denied this charge.

As a result, both Kailas and Duncan were each granted $20,000 bail while Ram and Rajaram were each granted bail of $10,000. The matters were adjourned until next week.