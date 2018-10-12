Sonics crash to humiliating defeat in GABA League

Basketball action continued in the Rainforest Water/Malta Supreme tournament on Thursday evening at the Burnham Hard Court where the Nets trashed the Sonics and Plaisance Guardians in the first and second divisions.

Playing the first match, Plaisance Guardians were all over the Pepsi Sonics who played very lackadaisically.

It was evident that the Sonics’ conversions were sloppy, their passes were poor and the unity was not there.

The tension was high on the field as the Sonics lost 81-54, all thanks to the immaculate playing of Guardians’ Terrence Daniels who led the team once again with 23 points, and was supported by Jared Sears with 21.

The Guardians outscored the Sonics 25-9 in the first quarter, but the losing side managed to keep up the scoring enough in second and third. However, the fourth saw Guardians dominating as they ended 22 – 12.

The next match of the night saw the Sonics battling the Nets in the first division category in see-saw encounter that eventually saw Net win 50-42.

Scoring for the eventual victors was Doris and Frank Belle who both had 14 in the low scoring encounter.

In a losing effort, Sonics’ Jason Squires put up 15 points, but that was the only substantial score of the night for his side.

The action continues on Saturday, with the Eagles taking on the Pacesetters in the first and second divisions from 18:30 hrs.