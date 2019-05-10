Son of businessman gunned down at Bagotstown

The son of the owner of C&F Meat Centre was on Thursday evening shot and killed at Norton Street Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara.

Dead is 23-year-old Patrick Matthew Fraser.

Inews understands that the young man was shot twice to his body in the yard of a burnt house.

He was picked up and rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where he succumbed while receiving medical attention.

At the scene, persons were tightlipped and did not reveal any information. However, it is believed that the now dead young man was liming with a group of friends when an argument broke out.

It was during this time that one of his drinking buddies whipped out a gun and discharged two rounds, hitting Fraser. At the scene, a blood stained hat belonging to the young man was seen along with a piece of cloth and a pair of slippers.

From reports gathered, the young man had frequented the area, and had been seen liming at the location on numerous occasions. Persons have confirmed that they heard the sound of the gunshots, and as they rushed to the scene, they saw the young man lying on the ground with blood oozing from his stomach.

At the hospital, the relatives did not speak with the media. The Police are continuing their investigations.