Son murdered by father after trying to protect mom from assault

A former Government Technical Institute (GTI) student was around 20:35h on Saturday murdered by his 44-year-old father at their Fifth Street, Foulis, East Coast Demerara (ECD) home.

Confirmed dead is 21-year-old Satesh ‘Kevin ‘Sookdeo.

According to the police, their initial investigations revealed that the suspect and his spouse had an argument and he held her by the neck and began to choke her; when Sookdeo and another sibling intervened.

At this point, the patriarch of the home allegedly broke a louvre pane and fatally stabbed the 21-year-old in the region of his abdomen.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that the lad suffered a swift death from the injury inflicted by his father.

The body is presently at the Georgetown Public Hospital mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination.

Investigations are ongoing.