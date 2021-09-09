Son chopped father 24 times – autopsy finds

A post mortem examination performed on the body of 59-year-old Archaelus Anthony Miguel found that he was chopped 24 times about his body.

The man’s 26-year-old son has been taken into custody after confessing to chopping his father to death on Monday during an argument on the island of Wakenaam, Essequibo River.

Miguel of Onderneeming Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) died as a result of multiple incised wounds according to Government Pathologist Dr Nehaul Singh.

Initial reports stated that Miguel and the suspect left for the backdam, but after some time, the son returned and claimed that he was unwell. He also claimed that his father was in the backdam, but upon making checks for the man, only his pants and a cell phone were found.

The suspect reportedly travelled to Troolie Island, where villagers further questioned him, and it was then he related, “I chop he up, caz he de troubling me”.

He was arrested, and subsequently took ranks to the scene. On arrival, he pointed to the area where he allegedly chopped his father, thence to the area where he had dragged the body and hid it under some branches.

The body bore multiple chop wounds on all parts, including the face.