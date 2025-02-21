Some Mocha squatters approach Govt for help after being misled by Opposition

All but one of the Mocha/Cane View, East Bank Demerara (EBD) squatters who were misled by the opposition have taken up government’s offer for assistance, after they lost their court challenge against the administration.

Contacted by INews for a comment on the situation today, Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal disclosed that he has met with the individuals to initiate discussions. Follow-up meetings will be scheduled to finalise the assistance.

During a press conference on Thursday, Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo indicated that “the help that we gave to the others, that [is what] we’d want to extend to these individuals too.”

Several squatters were moved to facilitate the construction of the Heroes Highway on the East Bank of Demerara. Despite offers for relocation and compensation dating back to 2021, some residents refused to move and took the government to court demanding over $200 million in damages for their homes which were illegally established on the State lands.

However, on February 7, Chief Justice (acting) Roxane George ruled in favour of the State, noting that the claims of the applicants relating to land ownership and constitutional violations could not be substantiated. The judge pointed out that critical details, like clear survey data and descriptions of the land, were missing.

The other 28 persons who were squatting on the reserves have long since been relocated from the path of the highway, and have rebuilt new homes in nearby residential areas through government compensation.

However, squatters Mark Gordon, Shenika Simpson, Roxane Allen and Lucretia George, refused the government’s offers at the time and had been encouraged by the opposition to take legal action against the government.

Since the squatters lost their court challenge, President Dr Irfaan Ali announced that the government remains willing to help them.

At his press conference on Thursday, Jagdeo reaffirmed, “we’re not going to leave people on the road because of bad advice, even if they’re PNC people. It’s not in our DNA to do that.”

Despite the squatters losing the court case based on advice from the opposition, Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton had insisted that his party gave the citizens “good advice”.

--- ---