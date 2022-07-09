Some Häagen-Dazs ice cream recalled due to the presence of pesticides

See below statement from the Government Analyst-Food & Drug Department:

Voluntary Recall of Häagen-Dazs Product due to the presence of pesticide – Massy Distribution (Guyana) Inc.

The Government Analyst – Food and Drug Department (GA-FDD) hereby alerts consumers of a voluntary recall of Häagen-Dazs Plain Vanilla ice-cream products – vanilla pint, mini-cup and bulk formats manufactured by General Mills and imported by Massy Distribution (Guyana) Inc.

Only the products listed herein are affected by the product recall, which applies to batches with best before dates up to and including May 21, 2023.

The recall is based on the detection of ethylene oxide in the implicated products. Ethylene oxide is a chemical that in gas form has been found to cause irritation of the eyes, skin, and respiratory passages.

Although there is no immediate risk to consumption of food contaminated with low levels of ethylene oxide, long-term exposure may lead to health issues. Consequently, the GA-FDD advises consumers not to consume this product.

For more information consumers are advised to visit www.generalmills.com/VanillaRecall or contact the GA-FDD on 222-8859, 222-8934 or 222-8857 or visit www.gafdd.gy.