Some 139,000 pregnant mothers took Covid vaccines – GOGS

The Guyana Obstetrics and Gynaecology Society (GOGS) is reiterating its calls for all pregnant and breastfeeding women, those planning to get pregnant, and other individuals who are eligible; to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

President of the GOGS, Dr Natasha France said “Based on past and ongoing surveillance data on COVID-19 in pregnant and recently pregnant and/or breastfeeding women, GOGS concludes that the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccines far outweigh the serious risk of harm of COVID-19 and encourages all women who are pregnant or recently pregnant and are breastfeeding to get vaccinated without delay as it is our best chance to save lives.”

“We have reviewed the evidence regarding the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines in these women. We have also witnessed first-hand; the devastating effects this disease has had on our maternal population and has seen the role these vaccines play in preventing severe disease and death. Therefore, the best way for women to protect themselves against the potential harm from COVID-19 is to be vaccinated.”

Data available from 139,000 pregnant women who have taken the vaccines has indicated no concerns or risks to pregnancy or miscarriages.

In fact, women who were vaccinated during pregnancy had similar adverse risks within the normal range expected in a general population. Data has also shown that vaccinated women who contract the virus that causes COVID-19 experience a milder form of the disease.

Therefore, women contemplating pregnancy should not delay getting vaccinated until they are pregnant as there is no evidence that the vaccines impact fertility.

“We are aware that women are concerned about COVID-19 vaccines safety in pregnancy, especially of foetal risks. We would like to reassure these women that both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines (mRNA COVID-19 vaccines) are safe and highly effective in pregnant and lactating women (94-95 per cent effective) after a 2-dose series in preventing severe disease and death,” Dr France added.