Solider allegedly attempted to vote twice – PPP

A rank of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) allegedly attempted to vote twice on Friday when the Discipline Services members exercised their franchise ahead of the March 2 General and Regional Elections.

The incident occurred in the Jaguar Lecture Hall polling place (Alpha split D-H) at Base Camp Stephenson, located at Timehri, East Bank Demerara, sometime around 17:05h.

The soldier, Mervin Noil Grenville, reportedly went into the polling station to vote but did not have an accepted form of picture ID. He was asked to swear an oath or sign the statement of affirmation as to being who he is, which he refused to do, a statement from the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Assistant Elections Agent, Manzoor Nadir, stated on Saturday.

“He subsequently said he will return, but the Presiding Officer told him that it was already getting late and he should sign the statement, but he left. Our Polling Agent reported the unusual behavior to a GDF warrant officer (named provided) who subsequently returned with the rank.

That was when our Polling Agent, Ms Nafeeza Rodrigues, found what appeared to be ballot ink on the soldier’s right index finger. The soldier claimed that pen in fell on his finger; however, the finger was stained on the nail and the bottom of the finger,” the missive detailed.

The matter was reported to the Timehri Police Station and ranks went to army base to investigate.

Nadir said he was informed that the soldier has been under close arrest at Camp Stephenson and that the police will be doing further investigations.

Asked for a comment on the issue earlier, Public Relations Officer (PRO) at the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Yolanda Ward, said she will “revert” on the matter.