Solid squad named for T20 series against India Women

Cricket West Indies (CWI) named a fourteen (14) member squad to take on India Women in a five-match T20 International Series to be played on November 9 and 10 at the Daren Sammy National Stadium in St. Lucia and on November 14, 17 and 20 at the National Stadium in Guyana.

According to CWI, the team will be led by Stafanie Taylor and sees the return of Shakera Selman. Shakera missed the Colonial Medical Insurance ODI series as an injury precaution to ensure her full fitness and availability for the T20I series.

This is the final home international T20I Series for the West Indies Women before the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia starting in February 2020. These matches are the primary focus of India’s Tour of the West Indies as a vital part of the team’s preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup.

Speaking on the selection of the squad, Lead Selector of the Women’s and Girls panel, Ann Browne-John said: “Following the Colonial Medical Insurance ODI Series, the majority of the squad has been retained. Chinelle Henry will hopefully be fit and ready to go again after being sidelined through concussion after the first ODI. Shakera Selman will bring her experience to this team to add more fire power to the bowling attack. The team has always had good performances in T20 matches and this series is vital preparation for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.”

Tickets for the T20Is are very affordable price at just GYD$1000 (US5) in Guyana, and EC$10 (US$5) for the five T20I matches, available online through the Windiescricket.com website or at https://www.zoonga.com/indiatour. Box offices at each ground are open on the day of each match.

Fans around the world can watch the games live on the West Indies website, www.windiescricket.com or on the Windies Cricket YouTube page. Fans in India can watch the matches exclusively on the FanCode app – https://fancode.onelink.me/tTJR/Super50Live

FULL SQUAD:

Stafanie Taylor – Captain

Anisa Mohammed – Vice Captain

Aaliyah Alleyne

Afy Fletcher

Shakera Selman

Hayley Matthews

Chedean Nation

Chinelle Henry

Stacey-Ann King

Kyshona Knight

Natasha McLean

Shabika Gajnabi

Shermaine Campbelle

Sheneta Grimmond