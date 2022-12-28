Soldiers prequalify for home construction loans, register for steel & cement assistance

In keeping with a commitment made by President Dr. Irfaan Ali, staff of the Ministry of Housing and Water’s Central Housing and Planning Authority, and four commercial banks are at Base Camp Ayangana attending to ranks of the Joint Services.

This exercise will see ranks being pre-qualified for loans for home construction, while others who have been allocated house lots can register for steel and cement assistance.

The initiative was welcomed by the Chief of Staff, Brigadier Godfrey Bess who noted that ensuring the welfare of ranks is paramount.

Meanwhile, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, stated that the exercise is a part of the government meeting the needs of its people especially those in service. He further underscored the value of homeownership in the life of an individual as it creates a sense of security, comfort and pride.

Chief Executive Officer of CHPA, Mr. Sherwyn Greaves is also at the event serving members of the disciplined forces.