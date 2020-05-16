Soldiers in Camp Stephenson explosion laid to rest

The three soldiers who tragically lost their lives in the Camp Stephenson explosion last month have been laid to rest.

It was on April 30, that three soldiers were killed and two others injured following a sudden explosion at the armory at the Guyana Defence Force’s Base Camp Stephenson at Timehri, East Bank Demerara.

The dead ranks have been identified as 23-year-old Lance Corporal Kevon Nicholson of Levi Dam, Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, 28-year-old Lance Corporal Toohey Peneux of Orealla Village, Corentyne River; and 20-year-old Private Shaqueel Deheart, of Paradise Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB).

Peneux was laid to rest in his home village of Orealla, Corentyne River on Tuesday.

Nicholson was laid to rest on Thursday.

At a brief church service, his Commanding officer Lt. Col. Selwyn Austin described the young man as a team player who was always willing to respond to the call of duty.

In observing COVID-19 guidelines, the military parade did not have a band. Nevertheless, Nicholson was given the full 21- gun salute.

Meanwhile, Deheart was laid to rest on Friday at Paradise, West Cost Berbice.