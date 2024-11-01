Soldier to face disciplinary actions for stealing fuel from GDF vehicle

See full statement from the Guyana Defence Force:

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) wishes to confirm the authenticity of a video circulating on social media showing one of its ranks pilfering fuel from a service vehicle near a military installation. This video was made as a form of evidence of the act, and it is unfortunate that it was shared in the public domain. The GDF wishes to state that this act was discovered with the assistance of its electronic vehicle tracking system which has been implemented in the Force to improve accountability and management of Defence assets.

After being alerted of an anomaly by our tracking system, the rank was caught in the act by a superior Officer and has since been processed for disciplinary actions.

The Force, therefore, wishes to assure the public that this interception is a success story of the measures taken to improve our accountability for our assets, and we continue to derive benefits from the complementary deployment of appropriate technologies over the past year.

The Force will continue to swiftly address any illicit activities by its ranks and remains committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity and professionalism. The people of Guyana deserve no less.

In furtherance of its service to nation, the Force takes the opportunity to acknowledge the sacrifices and selfless service of all of its officers and ranks, and to thank the people of Guyana for their continued trust.

