Soldier robbed of motorcycle at Sophia

Terrie McCalmon, a 21-year-old Private of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and resident of Sophia, Greater Georgetown, was recently robbed of his motorcycle in front of his home.

According to police, the robbery was committed by an identifiable male who was armed with a handgun.

Reports are that at about 20:30hrs on Thursday, the victim was standing in front of his yard cleaning his motorcycle – a red and white XR motorcycle with Trade Plate (MR 2) valued at $495,000 – when he was approached by the perpetrator who came from a western direction of a street.

The perpetrator pointed the gun at the victim and demanded that he hand over his motorcycle.

The victim became fearful for his life and he ran into his yard leaving behind the motorcycle with the key in the ignition. The perpetrator then mounted the victim’s motorcycle, rode away in an eastern direction and made good of his escape.

Investigations are in progress.

