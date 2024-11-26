Soldier remanded on attempted murder charge

Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Corporal Philon Edwards was today remanded to prison on an attempted murder charge when he appeared before Magistrate Ravindra Mohabier at the Blairmont Magistrate Court.

Edwards is accused of attempting to murder 23-year-old Leticia Reynolds, his fiancée, on Friday last.

The 26-year-old soldier, who was unrepresented in court today, was remanded until December 12 and the case was transferred to the Fort Wellington Magistrate Court.

Reynolds, who resided with Edwards at Number 30 Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB) was stabbed and chopped multiple times about her body, at their home.

The woman’s five-year-old son had witnessed the brutal attack.

Police said the soldier had returned home at around 17:50hrs and accused the woman of permitting the son’s father to visit during his absence.

Reynolds acknowledged the visit but clarified that there was no interaction between them.

Nevertheless, the GDF rank reportedly became furious and armed himself with a knife from the kitchen and began to stab the woman.

Police said the woman was stabbed multiple times to the face, below her left eye, on her finger, and in her right abdomen.

The woman eventually managed to escape by running around the house but the soldier reportedly then armed himself with a cutlass and caught up with the victim, where he inflicted further wounds.

He reportedly chopped the woman to the neck, before fleeing the scene.

The soldier subsequently walked into the Weldaad Police Station and admitted that he had wounded the victim. He was promptly arrested and placed in custody.

Meanwhile, the injured woman sought help from a relative, who took her to Fort Wellington Public Hospital for treatment. She remains hospitalised.

--- ---