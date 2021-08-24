Soldier killed in Haurauni accident

A 26-year-old soldier of Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden, Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice) was this morning killed in an accident which occurred along the Haurauni Public Road, Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

Dead is Wilmot Ward.

Ward was driving motorcar PLL 6077, reportedly at a fast rate of speed, when he lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle ended up on the western parapet of the road where the driver was flung onto the roadway, causing him to receive injuries about his body.

He was picked up by public-spirited citizens in a semi-conscious condition and was escorted to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Investigations are ongoing.