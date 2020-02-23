Soldier dies one day after explosion at Ruimveldt

Thirty-one-year-old Corporal Seon Rose of Frienship, East Coast Demerara who received third degree burns following an explosion aback the Force’s Coast Guard location at Ruimveldt, Georgetown has succumbed to his injuries.

He reportedly died while receiving medical attention in the burn’s unit of the Georgetown Public Hospital on Sunday morning.

Those who were also injured in the explosion are Terrence Neils, Gordon Cornette, Isiah Gordon, Trevon Joseph, Victor Low, Atto Cort and Delroy Baird

Due to the explosion, the fireworks display that was scheduled for last evening in observance of Guyana’s 50th Republic Anniversary was cancelled.

As such, an investigation was launched into the incident and a Commission of Inquiry (CoI) ordered.

It was reported that at about 12:00h on Saturday ranks of the 21 Artillery Company were preparing for the firework display when there was spontaneous combustion.