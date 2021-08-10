Soldier changes plead to “not guilty” in multimillion-dollar gold heist

Keyon King, a 32-year-old Guyana Defence Force (GDF) sergeant who initially pleaded guilty to one of four charges in relation to the the multimillion-dollar gold heist, has changed his plead to not guilty.

King informed the court that his ‘head was not clear at the time’ of the case; he also explained that he was unaware of having to appear in court until this morning.

King and two others 36-year-old Delroy Jackson and 36-year-old Peon Lee, both security guards are facing charges in relation to the robbery committed on August 5 at the Wallison Enterprise located at Gordon Street, Kitty, Georgetown.

His co-accused initially pleaded not guilty to all four charges and were remanded to prison until August 24. With King changing his plead to not guilty, he too was remanded until August 24.

The trio appeared before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on four charges related to the armed robbery.

Meanwhile, the trio was further slapped with three charges for carrying out the armed robbery committed on Fernanda Carmicheal of a phone worth $350,000, Francis Santos Lumes of gold jewellery and cash amounting to $224,000, and William Batista Dasilva of a $60,000 cell phone.

The three men denied these three charges and were all remanded to prison until August 25.

King was unrepresented while his co-accused were represented by attorneys-at-law Dexter Todd, Dexter Smartt and Jacy Archibald.