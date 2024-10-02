Sol announces introduction of Mobil™ fuel brand in Guyana

The Sol Group (Sol), the Caribbean’s leading provider of energy solutions has announced that it has signed an agreement with ExxonMobil to become ExxonMobil’s licensee for the use of the Mobil™ brand in its network of service stations in Guyana, effective October 1, 2024. As part of this strategic operation, Sol’s retail network comprised of 11 service stations will offer high-quality Mobil™ fuels as they gradually rebrand to the Mobil™ brand.

While Mobil™ lubricants are already available in Guyana through Sol’s distributorship, for the first time, drivers will have access to Mobil™ Synergy Fuel Technology fuels, including Mobil Synergy Extra™ and Mobil Synergy Supreme+™. ExxonMobil’s advanced formula protects engines by helping to clean and maintain the inlet valves and injectors while providing better gas mileage and better performance.

With the introduction of Mobil™ fuels to the Sol Guyana market, Mark Goede, Vice President of Commercial Business Lines and South America Operations of The Sol Group explained that the decision to enter into an agreement with ExxonMobil was highly strategic in nature and reflected the commitment to offer premium fuels through a modern, innovative network of service stations to its customers in Guyana. He added that ExxonMobil is a globally recognized company known for its advanced technology, innovation, and product quality and that there is great anticipation and excitement surrounding our new Mobil™ branded fuels. He noted that Mobil Synergy Supreme+™ fuel has more cleaning power than Mobil Synergy Extra™ fuel and will offer “Better Mileage and Better Performance”. It is expected to meet the needs of our valued drivers in Guyana.

Earl Carribon, General Manager of Sol Guyana Inc. said that the introduction of the Mobil™ fuel brand represents innovative and new technology for Sol’s valued retailers and customers. Carribon expressed the enthusiasm for the upcoming changes, he said “We, at Sol Guyana, are excited about this opportunity to continue delivering our focus, passion, and expertise, hand in hand with our retailers to position Mobil fuel as the leading brand in Guyana. Our operational standards, safety, robust marketing strategy, and experienced team combined with high-quality Mobil™ fuels represent a winning business formula for the company and a huge win for customers in the market. We are confident and optimistic about this opportunity for Sol Guyana, our local partners and customers”. [Press Release]

--- ---