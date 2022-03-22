Soesdyke taxi driver shot whilst at nightclub

A 30-year-old taxi driver of Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara (ECD) is a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after he was shot whilst imbibing at a nightclub at Timehri, EBD.

Though the incident occurred since March 17, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) is only now releasing details on the crime. According to the police, the suspect remains at large.

Reports are that at around 22:30h on Thursday last, the victim was at the Freedom Bar Night Club with friends when the suspect approached, withdrew a handgun, and fired a single shot at the taxi driver.

The bullet struck him to his left leg.

The victim was immediately taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre and later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital for advanced medical treatment. His condition is listed as stable.

Investigations are ongoing.