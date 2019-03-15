Soesdyke mechanic charged for allegedly raping girls

A Soesdyke East Bank Demerara resident was on Friday remanded to prison after he arraigned with two counts of rape when he made his appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Forty-seven-year old Chandipaul Mohabir stood before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and was not required to plea to the indictable charge.

Particulars of the charge stated that between January 1, 2017 and March 20, 17, Mohabir engaged in sexual penetration with a child. The young child was six years old at the time.

Another charge alleged that between the aforementioned period and at the same location he also sexually penetrated a seven-year-old child.

The matter was adjourned for a later date.