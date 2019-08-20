Soesdyke man slapped with G$2M fraud charge

A man who is accused of defrauding G$2 million from two persons and evading Police custody was on Monday remanded to prison when he made his first court appearance.

Cliff Jacobs, 28, of Lot 264 Low Creek, Soesdyke Highway, appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The charge stated that on September 26, 2018, at Charlotte Street, Georgetown, with intent to defraud, he obtained the sum of G$800,000 from Inshan Singh by falsely pretending that he is the owner of properties situated at Better Hope, East Coast Demerara, and that he was in a position to sell one of the properties.

It was further alleged that on September 24, 2018, at Church Street, Georgetown, he incurred a debt of G$1.1 million from Austin Munroe by the use of fraud.

Jacobs was represented by Attorney-at-Law Paul Fung-A-Fat, who asked the court for his client to be released on reasonable bail.

However, Police Prosecutor Shellon Daniels objected to bail on the grounds of him being a flight risk, since during the early stages of the investigation, Jacobs was released on his own recognisance and was ordered to report to the station every week, but he failed to comply.

Daniels further indicated that Jacobs provided the police with a wrong name, stating that he is Joseph Troy Gomes and it was only recently that an officer saw him in a supermarket and arrested him.

The Magistrate, after listening to the prosecutor’s grounds of objection, remanded Jacobs to prison.

The case will continue on September 13, 2019.