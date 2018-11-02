Soesdyke man found hanging by father

A 33-year-old man, was on Wednesday night, found hanging from the ceiling of his home, by his father.

Dead is Gregory Suklal of Seosdyke, East Bank Demerara (EBD), a former employee of the Bounty Farm.

Inews understands that the man’s father, whom he lived with, was headed to the washroom when he called out to his son. However, he received no response which prompted him to make inspections; and it was then Suklal was discovered handing from a rope in the ceiling of his bedroom.

It is unclear what prompted the action by the now dead man. (Kizzy Coleman)