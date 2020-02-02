Soesdyke labourer stabbed to death

Police are investigating an alleged murder committed on Winford Jacob, a 44-year-old labourer who resides at Bonking Sand Road, Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Jacob, who also hails from Linden, met his demise at around 02:30hrs on February 2.

Police Headquarters say that the suspect and the suspect’s child mother were walking on the Soesdyke Public Road, after consuming alcohol, when an argument ensued with Jacob.

The argument quickly turned into a physical altercation, where Jacob allegedly attacked the suspect with a bottle.

In return, the suspect allegedly armed himself with a knife and stabbed the man about his body.

Jacob collapsed on the public road.

He was taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he was pronounced dead.