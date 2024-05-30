Sod turned for recreational park at Anna Regina

First Lady Mrs Arya Ali today took her National Beautification Project to the Pomeroon-Supenaam region where the sod was turned for a new recreational park at Anna Regina.

Situated near the State House with access from the Anna Regina Public Road, the park is being developed by the Office of the First Lady in partnership with Sheriff Guyana and the Ministry of Public Works. The park is expected to be completed in four months.

A signboard bearing an artist’s impression of the park was unveiled by Mrs Ali and Managing Director of Sheriff Group of Companies, Mr Ameir Ahmad, Regional Chairperson Vilma Da Silva, and Mayor of Anna Regina, Devin Mohan, at the project site, in the presence of regional officials and residents of region two.

The park will feature play amenities for children, a modern gazebo, an outdoor gym, a fountain, washroom facilities, a paved walkway, benches, decorative lights, and garbage receptacles. The park will be outfitted with security cameras and free wifi.

Speaking to residents, the First Lady said that this project is in keeping with the government’s commitment of improving the lives of the Guyanese people.

“This park is being developed in keeping with the government’s commitment of ensuring we provide a better quality of life for you – our Guyanese family. We hope that when it is commissioned in the next few months, you will take great pride in maintaining and upkeeping it so you all can continue to enjoy it,” Mrs Ali stated.

She noted that parks like this one help to strengthen village economies – by providing employment opportunities – and improve social relations within communities through increased social activities.

For his part, Mr Ahmad said that Sheriff Guyana was pleased to add this project to its corporate social responsibility (CSR) portfolio, and committed to ensuring that his company supports the efforts of the government to improve the lives of the Guyanese people.

He also lauded the efforts of the First Lady and praised her for using her office to undertake transformational projects which bring direct benefits to communities across the country.

Both the Regional Chairperson and the Mayor expressed appreciation on behalf of the people of region two. Some residents, however, did not give up miss the opportunity to personally register their gratitude for the undertaking which they said will add value to the lives of residents of Anna Regina.

The National Beautification Project aims to safeguard the scenic qualities of public spaces in Guyana, promote environmental sustainability, and foster social cohesion through community- related activities.

