Sod turned for new Trust Company head office

Trust Company (Guyana) Ltd. marked a significant milestone on Friday with a sod-turning ceremony to commence construction of its new office building on Brickdam, Stabroek, in the heart of the city.

With a rich history of over 58 years, Trust Company (Guyana) Ltd. has been a key player in the financial sector, providing a broad range of services such as traditional trusteeship, mutual funds, estate planning, stock brokerage, commercial credit, investment, and wealth management.

Chairman of the Board of Directors Komal Samaroo highlighted the new development’s importance. He emphasised that the new building will solidify the company’s market position, and enhance customer experience and employee convenience.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

Samaroo conveyed his heartfelt gratitude to the Board of Directors and management of Trust Company (Guyana) Ltd. for their crucial role in propelling the project to this exciting new phase, as well as to the employees for their steadfast support of the company over the years.

