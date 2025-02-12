Sod turned for new $1.7B Cotton Field Secondary School

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand and other officials today turned the sod for the construction of a brand-new Cotton Field Secondary School in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

This marks the second advanced school in the region to be demolished and reconstructed to meet contemporary educational standards.

The contract has been awarded to Builders Hardware at a tune of $1.7B, and is set to be completed within 18 months.

The new facility is expected to provide a state-of-the-art learning environment, aligning with the government’s broader agenda of improving education delivery across the country.

During the sod-turning ceremony, Minister Manickchand emphasised the significance of the investment, stressing that quality education begins with proper infrastructure. She encouraged community members, including teachers and councillors, to actively monitor the construction process to ensure efficiency and adherence to high standards. She also engaged the contractor on the importance of timely execution, given that demolition of the existing structure will begin immediately.

This exercise follows the reconstruction of Abram Zuil Secondary as part of the government’s strategic plan to modernise schools in Region Two. In addition to these large-scale projects, all primary and nursery schools in the region have undergone rehabilitation, while over $100 million has been allocated to upgrade dormitory facilities.

Minister Manickchand underscored that investment in education goes beyond infrastructure. She highlighted the ministry’s continued efforts in teacher training, textbook distribution, and student nutrition, pointing to the expansion of the breakfast programme, which not only supports learners but also generates employment opportunities in communities.

“Even as we build schools, we are training teachers. So we now have more trained teachers in the classrooms. Last year we graduated close to 2000 teachers… Before that, we were graduating just about 450 to 535 teachers per year…So now we will have more trained teachers in the system,” she stated.

The decision to rebuild the school on its existing site followed extensive consultations with residents and key stakeholders. To ensure minimal disruption, students will be accommodated at nearby schools and colleges through a structured arrangement until the new facility is completed.

