Sod turned for new $1.3B Nismes Secondary School

Today, the Ministry of Education marked a significant milestone with the official sod-turning ceremony for a new Nismes Secondary School.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, led the ceremony, celebrating the start of this project, which will serve 800 students and provide much-needed educational infrastructure for the community.

The school project, with a total investment of G$1,336,166,784, is an essential part of the Government’s commitment to enhancing educational facilities and expanding access to quality learning environments across Guyana.

Located in the La Grange–Nismes district, the school will be equipped to meet the needs of students, supporting the region’s dedication to educational excellence, and a further step towards achieving Universal Secondary Education.

The construction work has been divided into five lots, awarded to trusted contractors with a range of completion timelines. ECS Construction & General Supplies has been awarded Lot 1, with a contract sum of G$237,050,110, and Lot 2, valued at G$237,427,608. Both are scheduled to be completed in eight months. JK Enterprise Inc. is overseeing Lot 3, valued at G$392,372,526, also with an eight-month timeline. Mason’s Innovative Construction will manage Lot 4, valued at G$154,448,800, with an expedited three-month schedule. Finally, R&R General Construction & Supplies has been awarded Lot 5, valued at G$314,867,740, with an eight-month completion timeline.

The Minister of Education shared her thoughts on the importance of this new facility for the community, emphasizing the Government’s dedication to education, regardless of location.

“We set about immediately looking to see how we can build secondary schools with the view that every single child in this country – whether you’re from Georgetown or you’re from here on the West Bank, or you’re from the deep hinterland or you live on a mountaintop – you must be able to access a secondary education”, she explained.

Further, the Minister expressed appreciation towards the corporation of One Communications regarding donating a portion of land that was initially theirs to the school.

“I have to say that after negotiations, they’ve been very kind to say they’re going to give us that piece of land, and I so want to recognize One Communications for donating a piece of land to the secondary education of the children of the West Bank”, she acknowledged.

This new school is expected to play a crucial role in empowering students with the resources they need to succeed and in fostering a supportive and conducive learning environment.

The Ministry of Education is proud to spearhead this project, as it continues to invest in the future of education in Guyana.

