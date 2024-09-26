Sod turned for largest solar project on Essequibo Coast

Prime Minister Mark Phillips, along with regional officials and representatives from the Guyana Utility Scale Solar Photovoltaic Programme (GUYSOL), today turned the sod for the construction of a new solar farm in Onderneeming on the Essequibo Coast.

During the event, Prime Minister Phillips underscored the significance of this project for both the government and the residents of Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), highlighting how it forms part of the government’s broader vision of transitioning to renewable energy.

He stressed that the initiative is aligned with the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS), which was initially developed in 2009 and later updated to reflect current energy needs and environmental challenges.

He noted that the solar project will play a key role in meeting the government’s ambitious targets for renewable energy by 2030.

He explained that the government’s strategy includes an energy mix that will integrate different energy sources, from natural gas to renewable options like solar, hydro, and wind.

The goal is to ensure that Guyana has a stable and sustainable power supply for the future.

PM Phillips elaborated on the government’s plan to bring 500 megawatts (MW) of electrical power to the people of Guyana by 2030, of which 300 MW will come from natural gas, while the remaining 200 MW will be supplied by renewable energy sources.

Prime Minister Phillips noted that with an improved and expanded energy supply, Region Two is positioned to see greater investments in areas like tourism, manufacturing, and other key industries. The reliable energy supply will make the region more attractive to investors and contribute to long-term growth.

Beyond increasing energy availability, the project will also focus on job creation and skills development. The Prime Minister shared that 20 local men would be trained as technicians to maintain the solar system, and women will also be included in the training process for maintaining the system, ensuring broader community participation in the project.

Additionally, Head of the Guyana Power and Light (GPL), Kesh Nandlall, also spoke at the event, noting that the solar farm in Region Two is the largest of its kind in Guyana.

By 2026, the GUYSOL initiative will install 33 MWp of solar photovoltaic (PV) systems nationwide, supported by a US$83.3 million investment. This includes additional social programs aimed at benefiting local communities across Guyana.

