Sod turned for Blue Water Shipping Stadium at Durban Park

With the aim to provide international facilities to players, the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), in partnership with Blue Water Shipping, has initiated steps to create an innovative, new, multi-purpose sports, educational and entertainment venue at Durban Park in Georgetown.

Currently, Guyana boasts just two venues for the sport of football: at Providence on the East Bank of Demerara, and at Leonora on the West Coast of Demerara This new facility would add variety at another end of the Region.

Speaking at the sod-turning ceremony on Friday, Guyana Football Federation President Wayne Forde divulged the overwhelming feeling it evokes to witness these efforts being made by the Government and international agencies in regard to football infrastructure.

He said, “We have seen the tremendous effort being undertaken by the President of Guyana, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, in improving infrastructure and in particular sporting infrastructure, and we commend the President and the Minister of Sport, Honorable Minister Mr. Charles Ramson, for the efforts that they’ve been making in particular in the area of football infrastructure. As we are aware, we do have an acute shortage of football infrastructure across Guyana, and we are happy to see the efforts being made by President Irfaan Ali’s government; but apart from that, the GFF has also been making some efforts with the support of FIFA and the support of CONCACAF.

“FIFA has been supporting us through the FIFA forward program.”

Forde divulges the significant support being received from Blue Water Shipping as investments in sports. He said, “I would, and I’m speaking for all disciplines that they have been such a monumental collaboration for such a significant undertaking, and I believe it speaks volumes to the confidence that Blue Water Shipping has in Guyana as a destination for their investment, but also the good relationships that we have developed over the past months and years, I would say. We’ve undertaken many projects. Only recently we concluded the Blue Water Shipping Under-15 Girls’ national championship.

Central American and Caribbean Association Football President Victor Montagliani spoke about the tremendous work that the GFF President has done over the years towards improvement over the years and the importance of the facility.

He said, “I think Wayne has done a tremendous job over the last, well, since I’ve been president of CONCACAF the last eight years, bringing Guyana football in the trajectory where it needs to go, from a youth standpoint, from a senior team standpoint. I know you want to score more goals and all that, but that’s football. But he’s done a tremendous job in bringing this federation to the point where it’s respected within the confederation and respected in FIFA. And that’s a tall order, trust me… [especially] where this federation came from and the challenges. And so my hat’s off to you, Wayne, as our partner and my partner as a president for the work you’ve done.

Specifically with this beautiful piece of land, I know it just looks like sand and dirt, but I can already visualize, as you see by the drawings, what this is going to look like. And I think it’s a great initiative. And for me, it’s important because bricks and mortar are important. I mean, even at CONCACAF, we’re building a home of football in the Dominican Republic. And I know how important that is. And it’s important because, in the end, it’s really about our players and our young players.”

Vice President of Blue Water Shipping Jennifer Falconer divulged on their investment towards Football providing an opportunity to nurture young talent, it is building character

She said “For Blue Water this is of course a very historic moment for us too and we’re happy to be (0:25) part of it but for us it’s more than just building a stadium, having a stadium with our name on it.

It is nurturing young talent, it is building character, creating opportunities and building (0:39) dreams for our young athletes and we believe that a facility like this there will be many opportunities created through GFF for our young athletes and so Wayne and today I would like to to extend congratulations again for all the work you and the team does in pushing forward this initiative, keep it moving and of course you know Blue Water support is not just here, we support the GFF and many other initiatives with all the work you’re doing with the various teams, particularly girls football and we will continue to do so.”

The key features of the design include exterior terraces and stands with panoramic views of Georgetown that will serve as critical space during event days; open design; good sight lines for all spectators through diverse viewing experiences and high-tech and sustainable materials throughout the building.

Other features of the stadium complex include a dedicated community space which could be utilized year-round for educational opportunities, youth sport, non-profit events and other community-minded purposes.

