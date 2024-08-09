Sod turned for $74M new block at Tucville Secondary School

On Friday, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand turned the sod for the construction of a new block at the Tucville Secondary School. The construction of a new wing aims to enhance the learning environment for our students and staff.

The project, valued at $74,910,780, is scheduled to be completed within six months. The project is being executed by Kaveri Procurement Logistics and Investments Inc.

The new wing will comprise 16 modern classrooms.

Minister Manickchand noted that “this expansion is a critical investment in our children’s education and our country’s future. The new classrooms and facilities will greatly enhance the learning environment, reflecting our commitment to providing every student with access to quality education”.

--- ---