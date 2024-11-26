Sod turned for $4.4B Moruca Regional Hospital

President Dr. Irfaan Ali and Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony today turned the sod for the construction of the $4.4 billion Moruca Regional Hospital in Region One (Barima-Waini).

The world-class facility, set to be located at Three Miles, is expected to revolutionise access to healthcare for over 30,000 residents from the region and parts of Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

The hospital, funded through a US$97 million Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) loan aimed at strengthening Guyana’s healthcare systems, will feature state-of-the-art facilities, including 45 in-patient beds, a maternity and pediatric unit, dialysis services, laboratory capabilities, CT scans, and ultrasound services.

The project is scheduled to be completed within 24 months and will be executed by the Chinese firm PCI-Sinopharm International Consortium.

Speaking at the event, President Ali highlighted the transformative impact the hospital will have on the community.

“This new hospital will have two fully functional operating theatre here in Moruca so all your surgical requirement will be done right here in this hospital. You will have a modern ER equivalent to any hospital we are building anywhere in this country. You will have digital x-ray you done have to carry around x-rays in that white envelope no more… We are also going to build at this facility 75 apartments for residents, doctors and nurses who will work in the hospital,” he said.

The Moruca Regional Hospital is also expected to address the healthcare disparities faced by hinterland and riverine communities, which form the majority of the nursing programme’s intake, with over 60 percent of new nurses hailing from these areas.

President Ali reaffirmed the government’s commitment to empowering these communities through access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities.

“Today, the largest segment of the population in the nursing programme are our young Amerindian people. More than 60 percent, more than 60 percent of the total intake of all the nurses are from the hinterland and riverine community.”

“This morning, we gather not just to turn sod, but to turn a new page of Moruca. A page that tells the story of transformation, empowerment and partnership. When I look at all of you, farmers, teachers, entrepreneurs, young people and elders, I do not just see a community. I see a family, a strong, united family. And like my good family, we must work together if we are to grow and thrive. You see, development is not something the government does for you. It is something we do with you. It is a partnership. It is a collective. It is working together. Onward, upward may we ever go,” he added.

