Sod turned for $1.2B Secondary School in Kaneville

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, yesterday broke ground for the construction of the Kaneville Secondary School, a transformative project that will serve over 1000 students from the Kaneville-Grove area, on the East Bank of Demerara.

Joining the Minister at the sod-turning ceremony were the Regional Education Officer for Region 4, Ms. Keane Adams, Senior Education Officer Mr. Colwyn Delph, and other distinguished officials.

With a total project cost of G$1,206,255,197, this state-of-the-art secondary school is set to enhance the educational landscape of the region, ensuring that students have access to high-quality learning facilities.

The project will commence on January 12, 2025, with a construction duration of 11 months. A subsequent three-month defects period will guarantee that the completed school meets all quality standards.

The project will be overseen by Origin Investments, the designated project consultant, and will involve contributions from several local contractors. Among them, A. Ograsein & Sons General Contracting will execute works valued at G$74,386,975. Sheriff Construction Inc. will undertake multiple lots, including external works, for a combined sum exceeding G$400 million.

Additional contractors include NP Contracting & Transportation Services, JD’s Construction Company, D&S Construction, JK Enterprise Inc, and You Nailed It Construction, all playing integral roles in delivering the various aspects of the school’s construction.

Contracts for the various components of the school were awarded through a public law bidding process, conducted in accordance with the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board and in compliance with the Public Procurement Act.

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister Manickchand reaffirmed the Government’s unwavering commitment to equitable education, highlighting that the school is a vital component of its overarching mission to provide every child with access to modern facilities and a nurturing learning environment, while advancing the nation toward achieving universal secondary education.

The school will cater to the educational needs of students from the Kaneville-Grove area, addressing longstanding challenges of overcrowding and improving access to secondary education in the region.

This investment underscores the Ministry’s continued efforts to empower communities through education, ensuring no child is left behind.

Construction will be completed in time for the 2026 academic year, setting a new benchmark for educational infrastructure in Guyana.

