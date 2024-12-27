SOCU withdraws application seeking to revoke Brutus’ bail

The Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) today withdrew its application made a few days ago to have embattled Assistant Police Commissioner Calvin Brutus’ bail revoked.

Brutus, currently facing over 200 charges including money laundering and fraud, had appeared virtually before Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Tuesday when the prosecution sought to revoke his bail and have him remanded to prison for allegedly attempting to flee the jurisdiction.

According to the Home Affairs Ministry, on December 16, 2024, Brutus was intercepted by law enforcement officers near the Takutu Bridge in Lethem, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), while attempting to depart Guyana without reporting to an immigration officer.

He was reportedly a passenger in a vehicle bearing Brazilian registration, which was stopped by police as it approached the bridge leading to Brazil. The Ministry stated that Brutus, who is under a court order prohibiting him from leaving the jurisdiction due to pending criminal charges, was informed by police that he could not leave the country and subsequently returned to Ogle from Lethem on a flight later that day.

However, Brutus’ defence attorney refuted these allegations, arguing that his client had a legitimate reason to travel to Lethem and that the prosecution had not provided concrete evidence of an intent to flee.

In court on Tuesday, the defence had requested 14 days to respond to the prosecution’s application; however, Magistrate McGusty granted them until today to file their response.

But in court today, SOCU’s prosecutors indicated their intention to withdraw the application.

When asked for a reason by the magistrate, the prosecutors informed that they were instructed by their superiors to withdraw the application.

Brutus is facing a series of serious financial crime charges. On October 24, 2024, he was placed on $6.2 million bail for 31 charges, including misconduct in public office, obtaining money by false pretence, larceny, money laundering, and liability of an official.

Subsequently, on November 18, 2024, he faced an additional 201 charges, bringing the total number of charges against him to 231, with bail set at $10.05 million.

In a related matter, Brutus’s wife, Adonika Aulder, who is also facing money laundering charges, was granted permission to travel to the United States (US) for medical treatment. She departed Guyana on December 5, 2024, and was scheduled to return for her court appearance on December 18, 2024. However, Aulder has not yet returned to Guyana.

Today, her attorneys informed the court that overseas doctors have advised her against travelling. The magistrate has since instructed that they provide the requisite documentation to prove her inability to travel.

